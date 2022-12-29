Boardrooms will rediscover the value of gray hair

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - When opening an office in a new country, it helps to install an executive who has lived there. By the same token, as the economy heads for its first real recession in over a decade, there’s value in having employees who have seen it all before. To firms keen to avoid repeating past mistakes, the graying of the Western workforce may not be a bad thing in 2023.

It’s no secret that the labor supply is getting older. More than 180,000 Americans will turn 65 each month in 2023, the highest on record, according to a study from the St. Louis Federal Reserve. People are working longer, too. The share of European over-55s in jobs grew to 20% in 2019, from 12% in 2014, according to official data. Retailer Target scrapped its mandatory retirement age of 65 in September; Boeing raised its maximum age to 70 in 2021.

Chief executives too are more senior than they were. The typical incoming CEO is 55, a decade older than the average in 2005, according to Crist Kolder Associates. Walt Disney and Starbucks brought back retired bosses Bob Iger and Howard Schultz in 2022, aged 69 and 71 respectively. Bank of America chief Brian Moynihan says he hopes to keep running the giant U.S. lender until 2030, by which time he will be 70 and will have held the role for 20 years.

There’s a fine line between prizing expertise and entrenching boomer privilege. But fresh-faced innovators made a particularly poor showing in 2022. The poster child for exuberance over experience is likely to be 30-year-old Sam Bankman-Fried, whose cryptocurrency exchange FTX collapsed in spectacular fashion in November, leaving billions of dollars of customers’ money unaccounted for and financial backers like Sequoia Capital in the doghouse. Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison, while Meta Platforms, run by fellow millennial Mark Zuckerberg, burned more than $582 billion of shareholder value.

In 2023, experience ought to be at a premium as low inflation and bull markets end. Money markets are pricing in U.S. rates of 5% by the summer. Last time they hit that level in 2007, fintech wasn’t a word, and one-third of today’s U.S. workforce was 19 or younger. Wall Street firms may therefore temper their appetite for digital natives, and bosses will find shareholders more tolerant of long tenure. The flip side is that as the market turns, youthful entrepreneurs may find themselves shunned, at least for a while. Financial markets will always love the next new thing, but for the time being, gray is good.

(This is a Breakingviews prediction for 2023.)

