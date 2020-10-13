Boardroom Raises $2.2M for Blockchain Governance Toolset
Blockchain governance suite Boardroom has announced a $2.2 million funding round led by Standard Crypto, with additional participation from Variant, CoinFund, Framework and Slow Ventures.
Ã¢ÂÂWe are seeing an accelerating volume of protocols interested in public governance enter the market each month,Ã¢ÂÂ Jake Brukhman of CoinFund said in a press release.
Boardroom provides a simple interface for token holders to participate in votes on different blockchains or dapps whose tokens the user holds.
Ã¢ÂÂItÃ¢ÂÂs clear to us that engaged and informed community governance is a distinguishing characteristic of successful crypto-networks Ã¢ÂÂÃÂ but from a user point-of-view the experience is quite painful!Ã¢ÂÂ Alok Vasudev, a co-founder of Standard Crypto, told CoinDesk in an email. Ã¢ÂÂBoardroom makes it easy for users to participate in protocol governance Ã¢ÂÂ from voting, to delegating, to staying informed Ã¢ÂÂ by providing a common interface across multiple protocols.Ã¢ÂÂ
With delegating built in, Boardroom should accelerate the era of so-called protocol politicians, those who follow the nuances of each blockchainÃ¢ÂÂs governance more closely than small holders often have time for.
Ã¢ÂÂWe believe crypto networks will uproot traditional management and ownership structures. They have already demonstrated a powerful new economic model for building software applications, wherein users build and operate products and services they use every day,Ã¢ÂÂ Kevin Nielsen, the founder, wrote in an announcement of the investment shared with CoinDesk in advance.ÃÂ ÃÂ
Boardroom is designed to be a solution for blockchain participation that can scale with the growth of crypto communities.ÃÂ
Ã¢ÂÂCommunity-governed communities, coordinated via a token, are not only the future of DeFi, they may be the future of all software,Ã¢ÂÂ said Priyanka Desai, one of the co-leads of Boardroom investor The LAO. Ã¢ÂÂBoardroom sits in the middle of this emerging ecosystem, lowering the cost of governance and helping to foster a new era of protocol politicians.Ã¢ÂÂ
