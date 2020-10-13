Cryptocurrencies

Boardroom Raises $2.2M for Blockchain Governance Toolset

Contributor
Brady Dale CoinDesk
Published

Blockchain governance suite Boardroom has announced a $2.2 million funding round led by Standard Crypto, with additional participation from Variant, CoinFund, Framework and Slow Ventures.

Ã¢ÂÂWe are seeing an accelerating volume of protocols interested in public governance enter the market each month,Ã¢ÂÂ Jake Brukhman of CoinFund said in a press release.

Boardroom provides a simple interface for token holders to participate in votes on different blockchains or dapps whose tokens the user holds.

Related: What Yearn FinanceÃ¢ÂÂs Ã¢ÂÂBlue KirbyÃ¢ÂÂ Incident Means for Pseudonymity

Ã¢ÂÂItÃ¢ÂÂs clear to us that engaged and informed community governance is a distinguishing characteristic of successful crypto-networks Ã¢ÂÂÃÂ but from a user point-of-view the experience is quite painful!Ã¢ÂÂ Alok Vasudev, a co-founder of Standard Crypto, told CoinDesk in an email. Ã¢ÂÂBoardroom makes it easy for users to participate in protocol governance Ã¢ÂÂ from voting, to delegating, to staying informed Ã¢ÂÂ by providing a common interface across multiple protocols.Ã¢ÂÂ

With delegating built in, Boardroom should accelerate the era of so-called protocol politicians, those who follow the nuances of each blockchainÃ¢ÂÂs governance more closely than small holders often have time for.

Read more: SushiSwap Migration Ushers in Era of Ã¢ÂÂProtocol PoliticiansÃ¢ÂÂ

Ã¢ÂÂWe believe crypto networks will uproot traditional management and ownership structures. They have already demonstrated a powerful new economic model for building software applications, wherein users build and operate products and services they use every day,Ã¢ÂÂ Kevin Nielsen, the founder, wrote in an announcement of the investment shared with CoinDesk in advance.ÃÂ ÃÂ 

Related: Indian Trade Finance Startup Raises $3.7M in Token Sale Led by Arrington XRP

Boardroom is designed to be a solution for blockchain participation that can scale with the growth of crypto communities.ÃÂ 

Ã¢ÂÂCommunity-governed communities, coordinated via a token, are not only the future of DeFi, they may be the future of all software,Ã¢ÂÂ said Priyanka Desai, one of the co-leads of Boardroom investor The LAO. Ã¢ÂÂBoardroom sits in the middle of this emerging ecosystem, lowering the cost of governance and helping to foster a new era of protocol politicians.Ã¢ÂÂ

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Crypto Funds Could Be Poised to Outperform Traditional Funds

    Off the Chain Capital, CIO, Brian Estes joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss how crypto funds could be poised to outperform traditional funds.

    Sep 29, 2020

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular