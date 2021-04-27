US Markets

Board of Texas grid operator ERCOT elects Brad Jones as interim president, CEO

Kanishka Singh Reuters
The board of ERCOT said on Tuesday that Brad Jones has been elected to serve as interim president and chief executive officer for the Texas grid operator, effective May 4.

Jones was elected by the board to serve until the permanent position has been filled, up to a term of one year, ERCOT's board said in an emailed statement.

Jones served as ERCOT vice president of commercial operations from April 2013 to December 2014 and as senior vice president and chief operating officer from January 2015 to October 2015, the statement added.

