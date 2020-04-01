Board of Spanish bourse BME backs SIX's $3.1 bln takeover offer

MADRID, April 1 (Reuters) - The board of Spanish bourse BME BME.MC on Wednesday backed a 2.8 billion euro ($3.1 billion) takeover offer from Swiss exchange SIX.

BME said in a statement it was up to the shareholders whether to accept the 33.4 euros per share cash bid, but members of the board who held stock intended to accept the offer by tendering all their shares.

The board also said it intended to tender treasury shares, equivalent to 0.914% of BME.

The acceptance period expires on May 11 at midnight, the Spanish bourse said.

SIX announced its bid in November.

"The board positively values ​​the offer price and considers that SIX's commitments and the conditions and precautions taken by the (Spanish) government are adequate to protect the appropriate development of the Spanish markets," BME said.

Any potential counteroffer could be made until five days before the deadline expires, according to the Spanish law on takeovers.

The offer could also be adjusted to 32.98 euros per share, due to a proposed dividend payment of 0.42 euros per share, expected to be approved by BME's shareholder meeting on April 29 and paid on May 8.

Though Paris-based Euronext ENX.PA had expressed interest in buying BME, earlier this week it said it would not make a counter-bid for BME.

The Spanish bourse also said on Wednesday that SIX's intention was to implement a new dividend policy, more aligned with its own distribution strategy.

Although SIX has not made any decision about BME's future payout policy, which currently stands at around 90% of its net profit, BME's future pay-out was likely to be lower, BME added.

($1 = 0.9152 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Andrei Khalip and Mark Potter)

