Board of Singapore startup Zilingo suspends chief executive pending probe

SINGAPORE, April 13 (Reuters) - The board of Singapore-based fashion technology startup Zilingo said on Wednesday its major investors had authorised suspension of its chief executive and co-founder, Ankiti Bose, pending an investigation by an independent firm they hired.

In a statement, Zilingo told Reuters its shareholders and board members had received information last month that required investigation.

"The major investors hired an independent firm to investigate the matter, and the company is working closely with the major investors and the independent firm for the investigation," it added.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

