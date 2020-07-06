Commodities

Board of Israel's El Al agrees government bailout

Contributors
Ari Rabinovitch Reuters
Tova Cohen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RONEN ZVULUN

The board of Israel's El Al Airlines has agreed to a bailout package that will likely put the flag carrier back under state ownership, the company said on Monday.

Releads with company statement

JERUSALEM, July 6 (Reuters) - The board of Israel's El Al Airlines ELAL.TA has agreed to a bailout package that will likely put the flag carrier back under state ownership, the company said on Monday.

El Al and controlling shareholder Knafaim Holdings KNFM.TA have been in bailout talks with the Finance Ministry since the coronavirus crisis pushed the airline to the verge of bankruptcy.

The ministry offered to back $250 million in bank loans but said El Al must issue $150 million in shares. The state said it would buy the shares, giving it a majority ownership, if no one else did.

The flag carrier said in a statement the board had agreed to the offer, though unions must still sign off on required cost-cutting measures. Parliamentary approval is also required.

In addition, company shareholders must vote on increasing the registered shareholders' capital.

El Al, which has reported losses for two years running and racked up debt to renew its fleet, suspended flights when Israel closed its borders and furloughed most of its 6,500 employees. It has said it faces bankruptcy without state help.

The Finance Ministry has said that should the state, which privatised El Al less than two decades ago, retake a majority, it would give control to an independent trustee to handle daily operations and would seek to sell the shares in the future.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch and Tova Cohen; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com; +972-2-632-2202; Reuters Messaging: ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular