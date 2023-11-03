News & Insights

Board of GM's Cruise reviewing regulatory response, technology

November 03, 2023 — 04:18 pm EDT

By Joseph White

DETROIT, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The board of Cruise, the robo-taxi company controlled by General Motors GM.N, has hired an outside law firm and technology consultants in the aftermath of an accident that led it to suspend all driverless vehicle operations, Cruise said Friday.

Cruise's board has hired law firm Quinn Emanuel to review Cruise management's responses to regulators investigating the Oct. 2 accident, and technology consultancy Exponent to review Cruise's technology. The Cruise board's actions were first reported Friday by the New York Times.

GM, in a statement Friday, said "we fully support the actions that Cruise leadership is taking to ensure that it is putting safety first and building trust and credibility with government partners, regulators, and the broader community. Our commitment to Cruise with the goal of commercialization remains steadfast.”

