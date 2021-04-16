Board of Brazil's Petrobras elects CEO, CFO, new division heads

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 16 (Reuters) - The board of Brazil's Petrobras has officially elected a slate of new executives, including Chief Executive Joaquim Silva e Luna, the state-run oil company said in a securities filing on Friday.

The board also elected new heads of the company's upstream, logistics and production development divisions, as well as a new chief financial officer, the filing said. All of the executives with the exception of Luna are long-time employees of Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA, as the company is formally known.

