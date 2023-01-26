Board of Brazil's Petrobras approves Prates as next CEO -report

Recasts with board approving Prates as CEO

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The board of directors of Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA on Thursday approved Jean Paul Prates as the firm's next chief executive, TV channel Globo News reported.

Prates had earlier resigned as Senator, according to a document seen by Reuters, a move that was seen opening room for him to take over as CEO of the oil giant.

A long time energy consultant turned politician, Prates was tapped for Petrobras' top job by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.