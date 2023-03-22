Board of Brazil's Petrobras approves new finance chief

SAO PAULO, March 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Wednesday that its board elected Sergio Caetano Leite as the company's next finance chief while tapping Joelson Falcao as head of exploration and production.

The board also reelected Jean Paul Prates as Petrobras chief executive, the company announced in a securities filing.

