Board of Brazil's Eletrobras approves asset sale program

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The board of Brazilian state electricity company Eletrobras has approved a program to sell a number of unnamed assets in which it holds a minority stake, the firm said in a Thursday securities filing.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA ELET6.SA, as the company is formally known, said the asset sales form part of its strategy to sell 3.5 billion reais ($629 million) worth of assets from 2021 through 2025.

($1 = 5.57 reais)

(Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; +55-11-95057-1453))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.