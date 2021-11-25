US Markets

Board of Brazil's Eletrobras approves asset sale program

Gram Slattery Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

The board of Brazilian state electricity company Eletrobras has approved a program to sell a number of unnamed assets in which it holds a minority stake, the firm said in a Thursday securities filing.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA ELET6.SA, as the company is formally known, said the asset sales form part of its strategy to sell 3.5 billion reais ($629 million) worth of assets from 2021 through 2025.

($1 = 5.57 reais)

