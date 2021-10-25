Board of Brazil's EDP approves share buyback

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The board of energy company EDP Energias do Brasil SA ENBR3.SA has approved a share buyback program, the company said in a Monday evening securities filing.

Under the terms of the buyback, the Brazilian firm will purchase up to 23,558,500 shares, or about 9% of the firm's outstanding share capital.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; +55-11-95057-1453))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.