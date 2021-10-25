US Markets

Board of Brazil's EDP approves share buyback

Gram Slattery Reuters
RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The board of energy company EDP Energias do Brasil SA ENBR3.SA has approved a share buyback program, the company said in a Monday evening securities filing.

Under the terms of the buyback, the Brazilian firm will purchase up to 23,558,500 shares, or about 9% of the firm's outstanding share capital.

