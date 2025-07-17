Board Member Of Waste Management Purchased $158K In Stock

It was revealed in a recent SEC filing that WILLIAM PLUMMER, Board Member at Waste Management (NYSE:WM) made a noteworthy insider purchase on July 16,.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday unveiled that PLUMMER made a notable purchase of 696 shares of Waste Management, valuing at $158,301.

The latest update on Thursday morning shows Waste Management shares down by 0.58%, trading at $224.55.

About Waste Management

WM ranks as the largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and medical waste services in the United States, operating 262 active landfills, about 506 solid and medical waste transfer stations, and 105 recycling facilities. The company serves residential, commercial, industrial, and medical end markets and is also a leading recycler in North America.

Financial Milestones: Waste Management's Journey

Revenue Growth: Waste Management's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 16.65%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 39.4% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Waste Management's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 1.58.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, Waste Management faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 34.02 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 3.98 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Waste Management's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a below-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 17.65, Waste Management presents an opportunity for value investors. This lower valuation may attract investors seeking undervalued opportunities.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

While insider transactions provide valuable information, they should be part of a broader analysis in making investment decisions.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Transaction Codes Worth Your Attention

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Latest Ratings for WM

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Outperform Jun 2025 Scotiabank Maintains Sector Outperform Sector Outperform Jun 2025 RBC Capital Reiterates Sector Perform Sector Perform

