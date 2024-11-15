Board Member Of Timken Sold $2.46M In Stock

Disclosed on November 14, Richard G Kyle, Board Member at Timken (NYSE:TKR), executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Kyle's recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday unveiled the sale of 32,764 shares of Timken. The total transaction value is $2,459,921.

Monitoring the market, Timken's shares down by 0.09% at $74.89 during Friday's morning.

Discovering Timken: A Closer Look

The Timken Company is a manufacturer of bearings, gear belts, industrial motion products and chain-related products. The company sells its portfolio of bearings, including tapered, spherical and cylindrical roller bearings, and thrust and ball bearings, through a network of authorized dealers to end users or directly to original equipment manufacturers. End-market sectors include general industrial, automotive, rail, energy, heavy truck, defense, agriculture, metals, mining, civil aerospace, construction, pulp and paper, and cement industries. Its segments are Engineered Bearings and Industrial Motion. Timken generates majority of its revenue in the United States of America.

Breaking Down Timken's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Timken's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.39%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 30.56%, suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Timken's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 1.17.

Debt Management: Timken's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.8, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Valuation Analysis:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 15.55 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Timken's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 1.16, the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Indicated by a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.87, the company suggests a potential undervaluation, which might be advantageous for value-focused investors.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Timken's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.