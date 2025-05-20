Board Member At Rayonier Buys $125K of Stock

On May 20, Justice Matthew Rivers, Board Member at Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) executed a significant insider buy, as disclosed in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Rivers demonstrated confidence in Rayonier by purchasing 5,170 shares, as reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The total value of the transaction is $125,010.

As of Tuesday morning, Rayonier shares are down by 0.0%, currently priced at $24.04.

Unveiling the Story Behind Rayonier

Rayonier owns and manages over 2 million acres of timberland in the United States. It is one the largest private landowners in North America. The firm also owns timberland in New Zealand. Rayonier is structured as a real estate investment trust and is not required to pay federal income taxes on earnings generated by timber harvest activities.

Breaking Down Rayonier's Financial Performance

Revenue Challenges: Rayonier's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -27.07%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 21.67% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Rayonier exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of -0.02.

Debt Management: Rayonier's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.55.

Valuation Analysis:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 10.1 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Rayonier's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 2.99 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.47 trails industry averages, indicating a potential disparity in market valuation that could be advantageous for investors.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Rayonier's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RYN

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform Sector Perform Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Hold Hold Mar 2025 Raymond James Upgrades Market Perform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for RYN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.