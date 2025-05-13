Board Member Of Alaska Air Gr Purchased $139K In Stock

A notable insider purchase on May 12, was reported by ERIC YEAMAN, Board Member at Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK), based on the most recent SEC filing.

What Happened: In a Form 4 filing on Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, it was disclosed that YEAMAN bought 2,653 shares of Alaska Air Gr, amounting to a total of $139,998.

Tracking the Tuesday's morning session, Alaska Air Gr shares are trading at $54.67, showing a up of 2.13%.

About Alaska Air Gr

Alaska Air Group Inc operates two airlines, Alaska and Horizon in three operating segments. The Alaska Airlines segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska's Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, and Costa Rica. The Regional segment includes Horizon's and other third-party carriers' scheduled air transportation for passengers across a shorter distance network within the U.S. and Canada under capacity purchase agreements (CPA). The Hawaiian Airlines segment includes scheduled air transportation on Hawaiian's Boeing and Airbus aircraft for passengers and cargo. It earns revenues from Passenger tickets, including ticket breakage and net of taxes and fees, Passenger ancillary and Mileage Plan passenger revenue.

Alaska Air Gr: Financial Performance Dissected

Revenue Growth: Alaska Air Gr displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 40.55%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 8.13% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Alaska Air Gr's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of -1.35.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, Alaska Air Gr adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Exploring Valuation Metrics Landscape:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/E ratio of 19.26 suggests caution, as the stock may be overvalued in the eyes of investors.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 0.54 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.88 trails industry averages, indicating a potential disparity in market valuation that could be advantageous for investors.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Transaction Codes Worth Your Attention

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Alaska Air Gr's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ALK

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Susquehanna Maintains Positive Positive

View More Analyst Ratings for ALK

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.