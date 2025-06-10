Board Member At Accel Entertainment Sells $613K Of Stock

Making a noteworthy insider sell on June 10, Gordon Rubenstein, Board Member at Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL), is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Rubenstein's decision to sell 54,883 shares of Accel Entertainment was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The total value of the sale is $613,143.

In the Tuesday's morning session, Accel Entertainment's shares are currently trading at $11.44, experiencing a down of 0.0%.

All You Need to Know About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment Inc is a distributed gaming and local entertainment operator in the United States. It is engaged in the installation, maintenance, operation, and servicing of gaming terminals and related equipment, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality, and amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. The Company also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. It generates revenue from Net gaming, Amusement, Manufacturing, ATM fees, and others.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Accel Entertainment

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Accel Entertainment's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.32% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 30.99% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Accel Entertainment's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.17.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, Accel Entertainment adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 23.35 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Accel Entertainment's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 0.78 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.68 trails industry averages, indicating a potential disparity in market valuation that could be advantageous for investors.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Accel Entertainment's Insider Trades.

