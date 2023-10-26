Board Discount Spurred Beef Export Sales

Cattle are trading mixed through Thursday’s midday with an 82 cent gain for October and a 42 cent gain for Dec to 10-30c losses in the back months. October feeder cattle will roll off the board at the close, currently up by 15 cents. The other feeder futures are down by 80c to $1.05 at midday. USDA had some more light cash action for Wednesday, mostly near $290 in the Northern dressed market – down by $4 from last week. The CME Feeder Cattle Index dropped 49 cents on 10/24 to $241.63.

Weekly FAS data showed 17,406 MT of beef was sold for export during the week that ended 10/19. That was a 4-wk high led by sales to South Korea. USDA also had 13.7k MT of beef shipped during the week for a season total of 658,198 MT. The report also included 3.9k MT of 2024 beef sales, bringing the forward book to 5.9k MT.

USDA’s NASS showed Sep beef stocks were 420m lbs, which is up by 6% from August after a major downward revision to the Aug data. NASS cut August’s stocks by 26m lbs to the lowest for that month since 2014.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were weaker in the Thursday AM update. Choice fell by $3.89 and Select was 91 cents weaker, tightening the spread to $22.86. FI cattle slaughter was listed as 377k head for the week through Wednesday. That is even with last week and is 8k head behind the same week last year.

Oct 23 Cattle are at $181.900, up $0.775,

Dec 23 Cattle are at $179.775, up $0.350,

Feb 24 Cattle are at $181.025, down $0.475,

Cash Cattle Index was $185.500, from $182.82 last week

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle are at $240.125, up $0.150

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle are at $236.550, down $1.500

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.