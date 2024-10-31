News & Insights

Stocks

Board Changes at iShares USD Asia Bond ETF

October 31, 2024 — 06:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

iShares Barclays USD Asia High Yield Bond Index ETF (SG:O9P) has released an update.

BlackRock (Singapore) Limited, manager of iShares USD Asia High Yield Bond ETF and other funds, has announced changes in its board of directors, with several resignations and new appointments. These developments come as part of a broader update to the funds managed under the iShares Southeast Asia Trust.

For further insights into SG:O9P stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.