Board Changes at iShares USD Asia Bond ETF

BlackRock (Singapore) Limited, manager of iShares USD Asia High Yield Bond ETF and other funds, has announced changes in its board of directors, with several resignations and new appointments. These developments come as part of a broader update to the funds managed under the iShares Southeast Asia Trust.

