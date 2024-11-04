Board Changes and Restructuring at Global Lithium

Global Lithium Resources Ltd. (AU:GL1) has released an update.

Global Lithium Resources Ltd. has announced changes in its board composition ahead of its upcoming AGM, with a nomination for Dr. Xiaoxuan Sun and a proposal to limit board members to three. The board’s current independent directors, Ms. Hayley Lawrance and Mr. Greg Lilleyman, will retire post-AGM, while the company navigates restructuring measures. Shareholders are encouraged to review AGM materials and participate in the decisions.

