Boan Biotech’s Boluojia® Wins NMPA Approval

Shandong Boan Biotechnology Co., Ltd. has announced the NMPA approval of its denosumab injection, Boluojia®, for treating unresectable giant cell tumor of bone in China. The product, a biosimilar to XGEVA®, has shown high similarity in comprehensive comparative studies and is set to expand globally, with international clinical trials underway and plans to submit applications to the EMA, FDA, and Japan’s PMDA. The company anticipates strong market potential for Boluojia® based on significant clinical demand and value.

