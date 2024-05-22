Boab Metals Ramps Up Sorby Hills Project

Boab Metals Ltd (AU:BML) has released an update.

Boab Metals Ltd is advancing its Sorby Hills Lead-Silver Project towards production, positioning itself as a near-term producer with significant leverage to silver prices. The company emphasizes that it has not identified any new data that would materially affect previous public reports and confirms compliance with the Australasian JORC Code for reporting exploration results. However, investors are cautioned that the presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties and should not be considered an offer to buy shares.

