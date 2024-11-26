News & Insights

Boab Metals Ltd Passes Key Resolutions at AGM

November 26, 2024 — 02:42 am EST

Boab Metals Ltd (AU:BML) has released an update.

Boab Metals Ltd successfully concluded its Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions, including the re-election of a director and approval of a 10% placement facility, being passed. This outcome could signal potential growth opportunities and strategic adjustments for the company, attracting interest from investors keen on market movements.

