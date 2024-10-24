Boab Metals Ltd Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

Boab Metals Ltd (AU:BML) has released an update.

Boab Metals Ltd is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 26, 2024, in Perth, where shareholders will review the company’s financial performance for the year ending June 2024. Key items on the agenda include the consideration of the Annual Report and an advisory vote on the Remuneration Report.

