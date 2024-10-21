Boab Metals Halts Trading Ahead of Key Announcement

Boab Metals Ltd (AU:BML) has released an update.

Boab Metals Ltd has temporarily halted trading of its securities on the ASX, pending an important announcement in response to a price and volume query. This move has sparked curiosity among investors, eager to see how the forthcoming news might impact the company’s stock. The halt is set to last until the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on October 23, 2024.

