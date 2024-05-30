BOA Concept Honored with International Trophy

BOA Concept SA (FR:ALBOA) has released an update.

BOA Concept, an innovative French company specializing in intralogistics, has been awarded the International Trophy by the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Region for its dynamic international growth and excellence in industrial innovation. The award recognizes BOA Concept’s recent acquisition of a majority stake in Belgian company Easy-Systems and its expansion into North America, exemplifying the company’s ambitious global development strategy. With a firm commitment to CSR and modular design, BOA Concept is poised for further growth with 140 employees and a strong R&D team driving its national and international market presence.

