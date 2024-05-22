BOA Concept Announces 2024 Financial Calendar

BOA Concept SA (FR:ALBOA) has released an update.

BOA Concept, a French intralogistics specialist, has announced its financial calendar for the second half of 2024, which includes key dates such as the first half’s revenue release on September 17 and half-year results on September 23. The company, known for its modular, IoT-based automated solutions and commitment to CSR, will also participate in the Lyon Stock Exchange Forum and Investor Access in Paris. Dates are subject to change and will be publicized after the Euronext Paris market closes.

