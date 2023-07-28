BO Gaining on Weaker Beans and Meal

Front month soybean oil futures are the complex outlier through Friday’s midday. Soybean Oil prices are up 59 to 94 points so far. Nearby soybeans are trading 9 to 18 1/2 cents lower, as the old crop market continues to hold the larger moves. August beans are 31 1/2 cents in the red, but holding at the $15/bu mark. Soymeal futures are 1.9% to 2.2% in the red so far. The August soy contracts enter deliveries next week following Monday’s FND.

The USDA announced 3 private new crop soybean export sales this morning totaling 909.5k MT. China booked 325k MT, Mexico purchased 171.5k MT, and unknown destinations bought 413k MT. Prices rallied initially on the news, but subsequently gave it back.

USDA reported 53% of soybean crops were in drought conditions via the latest Drought Monitor data. That was a 3% point increase from last week.

Weekly FAS data showed 198,487 MT of old crop soybeans were sold for export during the week that ended 7/20. New crop business was 544,467 MT for a total forward book of 5.459 MMT.

Aug 23 Soybeans are at $15.01, down 31 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $14.60 3/4, down 27 7/8 cents,

Sep 23 Soybeans are at $14.34 1/2, down 19 cents,

Nov 23 Soybeans are at $13.86 1/4, down 11 3/4 cents,

