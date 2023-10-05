BO Drops on Soybean and Meal Rally

Front month soybean futures traded 1 ½ to 7 ¾ cents higher on Thursday. November futures flipped back to net higher for the week’s move. Soymeal firmed back up with $4-$5 gains following a ~$37/ton drop from the August high. Soybean Oil futures ended the Thursday session with 57 to 87 point losses. On net, CME Synthetic Soy Crush fell 4c/bu to $1.57. Marking the lowest print since November 2022.

USDA’s weekly Export Sales data had 808.5k MT of soybean bookings for the week that ended 9/28. That was up 20% for the week, and was 80% above sales from the same week last year. Estimates topped out at 900k MT going into the report. The weekly series marked the season commitments at 18.56 MMT (681.95 mbu), which is 28% behind last year’s pace.

Monthly Census data showed 1.703 MMT of soybeans were exported in August. That was down from 3.2 MMT last season and left the full 22/23 MY total at 54.209 MMT (1.992 bbu).

Regarding the products, FAS data showed soymeal sales were 371.5k MT for the week of 9/28 – split 23k for 22/23 and 348k for 23/24 delivery. Estimates were to see between 225k MT and 525k MT for 23/24. The 22/23 season finished with 12.39 MMT of shipments according to the weekly data, with 12.314 MMT officially shipped through August (monthly Census data). In BO, weekly export sales were 738 MT, including 470 for old crop and 270 for new crop. The weekly data had the total 22/23 shipments at 115,834 MT. Census data had official soy oil shipments at 12k MT for August and 158.9k MT for the season. Census data typically runs above weekly reports.

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $12.80 3/4, up 7 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $12.17 7/8, up 8 1/4 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $12.98 1/2, up 6 1/4 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans closed at $13.12 3/4, up 5 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

