BNY's Post-Stress Test Policy: Does it Signal Capital Strength?

Following the Federal Reserve’s 2026 stress test results, The Bank of New York Mellon BNY announced its intention to raise its quarterly dividend 19% from 53 cents to 63 cents per share. The move underscores management’s confidence in BNY’s capital generation capabilities and the resilience of its balance sheet.



More importantly, the stress test reaffirmed that the company remains well-capitalized even under a severely adverse economic scenario, giving it ample flexibility to continue returning excess capital to shareholders.



The latest dividend hike extends BNY’s impressive record of rewarding shareholders. The company increased its dividend 12.8% in 2025, following hikes of 12% in 2024 and 14% in 2023. Despite these consistent increases, the payout ratio remains a modest 26%, while the five-year annualized dividend growth rate stands at an impressive 11.8%. This suggests that BNY has been able to grow shareholder distributions without stretching its earnings or weakening its capital position.



Beyond dividends, BNY continues to maintain a robust capital return framework through share repurchases. In April 2026, the company authorized a $10-billion share repurchase program, replacing the nearly exhausted 2024 authorization, under which $814 million remained available as of March 31, 2026. The new authorization provides management with significant flexibility to return capital opportunistically, depending on market conditions and capital requirements.



BNY’s strong liquidity profile further reinforces its ability to sustain these shareholder-friendly actions. As of March 31, 2026, the company had total debt of $53.3 billion, comprising federal funds purchased, securities sold under repurchase agreements, commercial paper, other borrowed funds and long-term debt. This compares favorably with cash and due from banks, together with interest-bearing deposits, totaling $190.1 billion. Such a substantial liquidity cushion enhances BNY’s financial flexibility, enabling it to comfortably meet obligations, navigate periods of market volatility and continue executing its capital return strategy.

How Does BNY’s Capital Action Compare With Peers?

Aligning with its capital-light business model and stable earnings profile, BNY chose to highlight its dividend increase while relying on its existing buyback authorization following the test results. However, a few large banks like JPMorgan JPM and Morgan Stanley MS paired dividend increases with sizeable share repurchase announcements.



JPMorgan announced a plan to raise its quarterly dividend to $1.65 per share from $1.50 and authorized a massive $50-billion share repurchase program, one of the largest in the industry. JPM’s CEO Jamie Dimon emphasized the bank’s preparedness for a wide range of economic scenarios, underscoring its robust capital position and earnings power.



Morgan Stanley announced that it would boost its dividend 15% to $1.15 per share. Also, MS reauthorized a $20-billion share repurchase program, highlighting confidence in its capital generation capabilities.

BNY’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

In the past six months, shares of BNY have gained 22.8%, outperforming the industry’s 15.1% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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