BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (LEO) Declares $0.02 Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals said on May 30, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.28 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 13, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 14, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.04 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.57%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.12%, the lowest has been 1.48%, and the highest has been 6.39%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.03 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.34%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 6.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEO is 0.08%, a decrease of 14.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.15% to 9,700K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wells Fargo holds 1,609K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,083K shares, representing an increase of 32.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEO by 51.21% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 917K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,316K shares, representing a decrease of 43.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEO by 49.28% over the last quarter.

Robinson Capital Management holds 510K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 412K shares, representing an increase of 19.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEO by 13.48% over the last quarter.

ROBAX - Robinson Tax Advantaged Income Fund Shares holds 510K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 412K shares, representing an increase of 19.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEO by 14.21% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 394K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 279K shares, representing an increase of 29.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEO by 26.84% over the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc., formerly Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc., is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund's investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The Fund has Long-Term Municipal Investments in various states of the United States including Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wyoming and the United States related. The Fund invests in sectors, such as education, special tax, healthcare, utility, pre-refunded muni, transportation and state/territory general obligations. BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc. serves as the Fund's investment advisor.-

