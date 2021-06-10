BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (LEO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 11, 2021

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (LEO) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.035 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LEO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 41st quarter that LEO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.95, the dividend yield is 4.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LEO was $8.95, representing a -0.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.01 and a 17.76% increase over the 52 week low of $7.60.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LEO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LEO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LEO as a top-10 holding:

Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (LEO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FNDC with an increase of 12.29% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LEO at 0.19%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.