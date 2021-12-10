BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (LEO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2021

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (LEO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LEO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -14.29% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.4, the dividend yield is 4.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LEO was $8.4, representing a -11.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.50 and a 2.31% increase over the 52 week low of $8.21.

LEO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the leo Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LEO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LEO as a top-10 holding:

Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FNDC with an decrease of -3.01% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LEO at 0.22%.

