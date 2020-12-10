BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (LEO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 11, 2020

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (LEO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 11, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.035 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LEO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 35th quarter that LEO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.61, the dividend yield is 4.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LEO was $8.61, representing a -4.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.02 and a 47.77% increase over the 52 week low of $5.83.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LEO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.