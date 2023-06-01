BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund (DSM) Declares $0.02 Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund said on May 30, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.26 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 13, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 14, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.58 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.73%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.06%, the lowest has been 4.25%, and the highest has been 6.68%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.58 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.56 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.27%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 97 funds or institutions reporting positions in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DSM is 0.10%, an increase of 21.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.83% to 12,321K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Woodline Partners holds 912K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 587K shares, representing an increase of 35.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSM by 64.32% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 872K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 830K shares, representing an increase of 4.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSM by 22.13% over the last quarter.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management holds 703K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,155K shares, representing a decrease of 64.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSM by 37.10% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 658K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 667K shares, representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSM by 85.67% over the last quarter.

Robinson Capital Management holds 610K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 604K shares, representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSM by 7.20% over the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The fund’s investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent believed to beconsistent with thepreservation of capital.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.