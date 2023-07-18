BNY Mellon Q2 Results Climb, Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) reported Tuesday that its second-quarter net income applicable to shareholders grew 23 percent to $1.03 billion from last year's $835 million. Earnings per share were $1.30, up 26 percent from $1.03 a year ago.

On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenue of $4.45 billion increased 5 percent from last year's $4.25 billion. The Street was looking for revenues of $4.37 billion.

Net interest revenue increased 33 percent from last year to $1.10 billion.

