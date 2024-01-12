BNY Mellon profit falls on FDIC charge

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Bank of New York Mellon Corporation BK.N on Friday reported a 50% fall in fourth-quarter profit due to some one-time charges, including one tied to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation's (FDIC) deposit insurance fund.

Net profit came in at $256 million, or 33 cents per share, compared with $509 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Pritam Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Pritam.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.