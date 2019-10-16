US Markets

BNY Mellon profit falls 7% on lower fees

Contributor
Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reported a 7% fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as the world's largest custodian bank earned lower fees and took a hit from a drop in interest rates.

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Bank of New York Mellon Corp BK.N reported a 7% fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as the world's largest custodian bank earned lower fees and took a hit from a drop in interest rates.

Net income applicable to common shareholders fell to $1 billion in the third quarter ended Sept.30, from $1.08 billion a year earlier.

On a per share basis, net income rose to $1.07 from $1.06, reflecting buybacks that have lowered the number of shares.

Total revenue for the bank, which provides investment management, wealth management and investment services to institutions and individuals, fell 5% to $3.86 billion.

Analysts had expected a profit of 99 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv, but it was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular