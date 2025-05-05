BNY Mellon Obtains Regional Headquarters License in Saudi Arabia

The Bank of New York Mellon BK or BNY Mellon has secured a license from the Ministry of Investments (“MISA”) to establish a regional headquarters (“RHQ”) in Saudi Arabia.

BK’s Rationale Behind Strategic Expansion

As part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's initiatives to diversify the economy and reduce its dependency on the oil industry, the nation is actively inviting international companies to set up regional headquarters within its country. Saudi Arabia has introduced competitive measures to attract foreign companies to operate in the country by offering tax breaks.

The strategic expansion of BK into Saudi Arabia aligns with Vision 2030, which mandates foreign firms to establish a regional headquarters in the kingdom for accessing government contracts.

The company’s RHQ in Riyadh will offer strategic, administrative, and corporate services for BK’s operation in the Middle East. Hani Kablawi, the head of International at BNY Mellon, stated, “Today’s announcement underscores the strategic importance of the Middle East in BK’s international growth plans and our commitment to being an enduring partner to our clients across the region.”

BK’s approval from MISA is followed by similar moves by other major financial firms like Goldman Sachs GS and Citigroup C, which have also secured licenses to establish regional headquarters in Riyadh last year. Goldman Sachs received the approval in May 2024, while Citigroup obtained a license in November 2024. Both GS and C aim to expand in the region to capitalize on Saudi Arabia's growing economy.

BK’s Prior Efforts to Expand in Key Markets

BNY Mellon has been trying to expand its presence in foreign markets and is undertaking several growth initiatives (including launching new services, digitizing operations, and making strategic buyouts). In November 2024, the company acquired Archer, while in September, it announced plans to launch Alts Bridge.

BK’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

In the last six months, shares of BK have gained 6.6% against the industry’s 13.4% decline.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Citigroup Inc. (C) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.