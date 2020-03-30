US Markets

BNY Mellon names interim head Gibbons as CEO

Contributor
Bharath Manjesh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Bank of New York Mellon Corp on Monday named interim head Thomas Gibbons as chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Gibbons has been in charge at the bank since September 2019, after Charles Scharf left to take the top job at Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N. (https://reut.rs/2vVvvoS)

"The Board conducted a comprehensive search process over a number of months, and we concluded he is the right person for the job," Chairman Joseph Echevarria said.

Before Gibbons was named interim head in September, he led BNY Mellon's clearing, markets and client management - businesses that represented about half of the bank's earnings, the company said.

Prior to that, he was BNY Mellon's chief financial officer for nine years.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2703;))

