BNY Mellon names interim head Gibbons as CEO

March 30 (Reuters) - Bank of New York Mellon Corp BK.N on Monday named Thomas Gibbons chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Gibbons served as interim CEO since September 2019, after Charles Scharf left the bank to take the top job at Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N. (https://reut.rs/2vVvvoS)

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2703;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.