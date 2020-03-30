US Markets

BNY Mellon names interim head Gibbons as CEO

Contributor
Bharath Manjesh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Bank of New York Mellon Corp on Monday named Thomas Gibbons chief executive officer, effective immediately.

March 30 (Reuters) - Bank of New York Mellon Corp BK.N on Monday named Thomas Gibbons chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Gibbons served as interim CEO since September 2019, after Charles Scharf left the bank to take the top job at Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N. (https://reut.rs/2vVvvoS)

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2703;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular