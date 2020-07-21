BNY Mellon Names Emily Portney CFO, Succeeding Mike Santomassimo - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) said it appointed Emily Portney as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately, succeeding Mike Santomassimo, who has informed the company of his decision to leave.

The company noted that Portney would report to Todd Gibbons, CEO of BNY Mellon, and would join BNY Mellon's Executive Committee.

Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Portney served as Chief Financial Officer for Barclays International. Earlier, she spent 22 years at JPMorgan, where she was the Global Head of Clearing and Collateral Management, among other roles. She started with JPMorgan in 1993, and performed various roles over the course of her career, including the CFO of Equities and Prime Services.

