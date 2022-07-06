BNY Mellon Names Dermot McDonogh Next CFO; Portney To Assume New Role

Markets
(RTTNews) - The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) said on Wednesday that it has appointed Dermot McDonogh as Chief Financial Officer with effect from February 1, 2023.

McDonogh will join the company on November 1. He joins BNY Mellon from Goldman Sachs, where he has worked for over 25 years, most recently as Chief Operating Officer for EMEA, and CEO of Goldman Sachs International Bank.

Emily Portney, current finance chief of BNY Mellon, will continue to serve in that role through January 31, 2023. Later, she will lead the lender's Treasury Services, Credit Services, and Clearance & Collateral Management businesses.

