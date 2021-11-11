BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (DMF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (DMF) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.029 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DMF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -17.14% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.94, the dividend yield is 3.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DMF was $8.94, representing a -10.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.97 and a 6.56% increase over the 52 week low of $8.39.

DMF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) and Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC).

