BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (DMF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 14, 2021

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (DMF) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.035 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DMF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 39th quarter that DMF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.9, the dividend yield is 4.72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DMF was $8.9, representing a -4.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.28 and a 16.64% increase over the 52 week low of $7.63.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DMF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

