BNY Mellon Municipal Income (DMF) Declares $0.02 Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Income said on May 30, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.18 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 13, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 14, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.23 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.89%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.72%, the lowest has been 2.80%, and the highest has been 6.30%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.62 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 2.95 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.57%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in BNY Mellon Municipal Income. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DMF is 0.14%, an increase of 22.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.28% to 6,786K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Karpus Management holds 593K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 581K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 201K shares, representing an increase of 65.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DMF by 323.22% over the last quarter.

Robinson Capital Management holds 575K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 565K shares, representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DMF by 5.25% over the last quarter.

ROBAX - Robinson Tax Advantaged Income Fund Shares holds 575K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 565K shares, representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DMF by 4.79% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 446K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 404K shares, representing an increase of 9.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DMF by 18.37% over the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dreyfus Municipal Income, Inc. primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

