BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc (DMB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 16, 2021

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc (DMB) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.053 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DMB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 40th quarter that DMB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.7, the dividend yield is 4.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DMB was $14.7, representing a -2.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.08 and a 13.78% increase over the 52 week low of $12.92.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DMB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

