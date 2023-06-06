BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (DMB) Declares $0.04 Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund said on June 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.48 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 16, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 20, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.49%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.69%, the lowest has been 4.01%, and the highest has been 6.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.40 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.49 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.25%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 6.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DMB is 0.09%, an increase of 13.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.46% to 3,702K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fiera Capital holds 463K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 490K shares, representing a decrease of 5.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DMB by 0.27% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 357K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 346K shares, representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DMB by 7.61% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 347K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 322K shares, representing an increase of 7.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DMB by 15.33% over the last quarter.

Robinson Capital Management holds 264K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 240K shares, representing an increase of 9.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DMB by 4.67% over the last quarter.

ROBAX - Robinson Tax Advantaged Income Fund Shares holds 264K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 240K shares, representing an increase of 9.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DMB by 9.55% over the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (DMB) seeks to provide investors a monthly federal tax-exempt dividend by investing in a mix of high quality and high yielding municipal bonds. With an emphasis on infrastructure, investors participate in the rebuilding of America's roads, bridges and common projects. Many of these bonds are revenue bonds generating their yield from taxes or tolls. With yield scarce across many bond securities, investors may be drawn to municipal bonds because of their local government appeal and tax-exempt status. The management team is very experienced investing in municipal bonds and have managed the fund since its inception in 2013.

