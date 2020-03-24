US Markets

BNY Mellon injects capital into New Jersey money-market fund

Contributor
Tim McLaughlin Reuters
Published

BNY Mellon Corp on Tuesday disclosed it injected $89,000 into a New Jersey municipal money-market fund whose market net asset value had dropped amid turmoil in U.S. debt markets.

BOSTON, March 24 (Reuters) - BNY Mellon Corp BK.N on Tuesday disclosed it injected $89,000 into a New Jersey municipal money-market fund whose market net asset value had dropped amid turmoil in U.S. debt markets.

The money went into the $51 million General New Jersey Municipal Money Market Fund DNJXX.O on Monday, according to a disclosure with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin Editing by Chris Reese)

((tim.mclaughlin@thomsonreuters.com; +1 617-856-4409; Reuters Messaging: Tim.McLaughlin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular