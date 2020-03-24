BNY Mellon injects capital into New Jersey money-market fund

BOSTON, March 24 (Reuters) - BNY Mellon Corp BK.N on Tuesday disclosed it injected $89,000 into a New Jersey municipal money-market fund whose market net asset value had dropped amid turmoil in U.S. debt markets.

The money went into the $51 million General New Jersey Municipal Money Market Fund DNJXX.O on Monday, according to a disclosure with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin Editing by Chris Reese)

