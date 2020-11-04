BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.022 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 23, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DHF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that DHF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $2.77, the dividend yield is 9.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DHF was $2.77, representing a -12.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $3.18 and a 61.99% increase over the 52 week low of $1.71.

